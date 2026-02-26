Bill O’Reilly Calls for Trump DOJ to Interrogate and Possibly Jail Robert De Niro for 5 Years: ‘Make an Example of Him!

Bill O’Reilly called for Justice Department to interrogate and potentially charge actor Robert De Niro for his recent comments on President Donald Trump.

During a sit-down interview with MS Now’s Nicolle Wallace, De Niro bashed the Trump administration and was even brought to tears over the state of the country. De Niro urged the public to mobilize and continue protesting.

O’Reilly, however, took issue with De Niro’s rhetoric, after playing the clip on his show No Spin News, he couldn’t help but interpret the actor’s words as a threat against Trump’s life. O’Reilly said:

Now, he said the words, “We got to get rid of him,” three times. Any interviewer other than Nicolle Wallace would have said, “What do you mean by that? He’s elected. Seventy-seven million people voted for him. What’s, ‘We got to get rid of him’? Are you talking about impeachment? What are you talking about?” Of course, Nicole Wallace doesn’t do that. So, [if] I’m watching this and I’m the head of the Secret Service — USC, US code 871, it is a crime to threaten not only the President of the United States, but the vice president and everybody else in succession. That’d be the Speaker of the House on down.

As O’Reilly continued, he detailed the potential legal process that could see De Niro put behind bars for several years. He added:

OK, so I’m the Secret Service director and I’m seeing this three times: “We got to get rid of him.” I got agents pulling De Niro in for a Q&A and he better have a lawyer. Now, you could charge him based upon his answers to the interrogation. If he takes the fifth — a refused answer on the grounds — you could charge him! And if he were convicted, he’d get five years in prison under this code. But I’d make an example of this guy De Niro. And I wouldn’t do it for vindictive or politics. I wouldn’t do that. But enough’s enough on the threats! “We got to get rid of him”? What are you talking about? This is a serious situation — unlike the Gavin Newsom thing, which is ridiculous. This isn’t.

