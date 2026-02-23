Robert De Niro Chokes Up While Accusing Trump of ‘Destroying’ America in MS NOW Sitdown

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro choked up Monday as he accused President Donald Trump of “destroying” the United States and dividing Americans while closing out an interview with MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace, who claimed he’d brought her to the verge of tears.

Throughout the ranging 40-minute sit-down for MS NOW’s The Best People, Wallace and De Niro discussed the president at several points with the actor, a vocal critic of Trump, railing against him as “sadistic” and “cruel.” He mocked Trump as “triggered” by “real men” and “displays of actual strength” while lambasting the president’s recent deportation surge operation in Minnesota.

“The story is our country and trump is destroying it and who knows what his reasons are but it’s sick, it’s f*cked up,” De Niro said. “We have to save this country.”

Nearing the end of the interview, Wallace pointed to De Niro’s speeches thanking people he works with at awards shows.

“You’re always about lifting up everybody around you everybody. Why is that?” the host asked.

With his voice breaking, the actor replied: “You have to – you have to lift people up.”

“Why?” Wallace pressed.

“You have to bring them together,” De Niro said. “You can’t divide people you can’t win that way.”

He continued to choke as he teared up, before segueing to Trump: “It’s a no-win situation and look what we have, look who we have there, it’s almost like a destiny to have this this thing there, destroying… attempting to destroy this country and maybe not even understanding why. So it’s up to us to protect the country.”

“That we love?” the host added.

“Yes,” the actor said.

“You weren’t supposed to make me cry,” Wallace said, not crying. “Thank you so much. Thank you for this. We talked about how this is the moment, this is the moment that it goes one way or the other. Is it going the other way?”

De Niro responded: “I don’t know. All I know is people have to have to resist, resist, resist. There’s no easy way. It’s not going to come to you easy You know, there’s a time when you know in your own life and your own survival You better do this. You better jump and run through the fire because if you don’t run through the fire, you’re not getting out and that’s what we have to do.”

Watch above via YouTube.

