CNN Anchor Torpedoes Trump Amid New Attack: Iran Controls Strait ‘Despite What Trump Just Claimed’

CNN anchor Erin Burnett torpedoed President Donald Trump amid a new attack by Iranian forces, saying that Tehran is showing they can control the Strait of Hormuz “despite what Trump just claimed.”

News broke on Thursday that the Iranians hit a cargo ship in a drone attack off the coast of Oman — a day after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “We have total control of the strait.”

And the president made no mention of the attack as he bragged about Iran talks on Thursday.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Burnett called the president outu as she reported the news:

BURNETT: OUTFRONT tonight, we begin with the breaking news, a ship attacked — attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first time in nine it makes. It’s a cargo ship that had just passed through the Strait of Hormuz. It was attacked by Iran. A strike that leaves any sort of an agreement between Trump and Iran as shaky and amorphous and undefined, and how many synonyms can I come up with on that, as it already was, is in question tonight. And what we know about this attack is that a cargo ship was hit by a one-way attack drone, according to “The Wall Street Journal”, which also reports that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible. Tehran is just showing the obvious here, though, but this action, speaking louder than any word, showing that, yes, they are still in control of the Strait of Hormuz. They can shut it down whenever they want, despite what Trump just claimed. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As long as they respect us, I don’t want to use the word fear because that’s an inappropriate word. But as long as they respect us, we’re not going to have any trouble. We have total control of the strait. (END VIDEO CLIP) BURNETT: Now, obviously, if you have total control of the strait, other countries aren’t bombing ships in the strait. Okay, that’s just to state the obvious.

Watch above via CNN’s OutFront.

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