UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Officially Calls It Quits

Keir Starmer, who has had a tumultuous run as leader of the U.K.’s Labour Party, announced on Monday that he will step down after less than two years at 10 Downing Street.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” an emotional Starmer said in a statement outside the prime minister’s residence. “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”

He added: “Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

The prime minister said he spoke with King Charles III about his decision, and would give full support to his successor, whoever that may be.

Not long after Starmer’s announcement, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham wrote in an X post that he would “put himself forward” to take Starmer’s place.

“The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most and that is what it will get,” Burnham said.

Starmer, who took office in July 2024, has spent months deflecting calls to resign as his political support waned and those in his own party questioned his leadership.

President Donald Trump danced on Starmer’s political grave in a Truth Social post on Sunday and spoke about the departing leader in the past tense, despite a BBC report that Starmer would remain at 10 Downing Street.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom,” Trump wrote. “He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!”

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