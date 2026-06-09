President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to “respond” to Iran shooting down a U.S. Apache helicopter on Monday evening near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, who has shown reluctance to return to full-scale military operations against Iran, wrote on social media, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reported on the downing of the helicopter earlier on Tuesday morning and offered some details about the unprecedented rescue of the pilots. “We’re also tracking another major development. A U.S. Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Now, according to U.S. Central Command, in a statement, the soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” Yingst reported, adding:

CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins confirmed to Fox News the U.S. crew members were rescued by an unmanned surface vehicle, a sea drone. This was an operational first for the U.S. Military, Hawkins told Fox News.

Yingst noted at the time how the Apache went down was still unknown, but added that the incident endangers an already fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. “It does come as the ceasefire with Iran is holding and the region braces to see what comes next,” Yingst concluded.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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