Here’s Who Trump Brought with Him to the NBA Finals
President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, and he brought with him an entourage composed of family and a few key members of his cabinet.
The president was invited to the game by Knicks owner James Dolan. Throughout the game, the two could be seen sitting together in a suite.
Trump was also joined in the suite by his granddaughter Kai Trump, who was seen standing next to him as he endured a wave of boos during the national anthem.
After the first half of the game, the White House released a full list of the guests who joined Trump in the suite. The list included Vanessa Trump — Kai’s mother and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.
According to NewsNation’s Libbey Dean, Jared Kushner was also spotted in the suite. The inclusion of Kushner and Witkoff was notable given the fact that they’ve been leading the Trump administration’s peace negotiations with Iran.
Additionally, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick watched the game from his courtside seat. At halftime, he made his way into Trump’s suite to join the rest of the administration officials.
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