‘Brutal Lie’: Trump Admin’s Justification for Violent Chicago Raid Falls Apart in New Documents

Per newly filed court records in an investigation by ProPublica, President Donald Trump’s administration’s long-standing claim that its dramatic midnight immigration raid on a Chicago apartment complex was driven by intelligence about a violent Venezuelan gang continues to fall apart, with one attorney calling the justification a “brutal lie against the American public.”

The documents, published on Wednesday by ProPublica’s Melissa Sanchez and Jodi S. Cohen, were filed Tuesday as part of ongoing federal litigation. They show that the September 2025 operation was not based on evidence that the gang Tren de Aragua had taken over the building — as administration officials repeatedly asserted — but instead on allegations that immigrants were unlawfully occupying apartments with the landlord’s consent to search the premises.

“It was a brutal lie against the American public,” said Mark Fleming, an attorney with the National Immigrant Justice Center and co-counsel in the lawsuit that produced the records, to ProPublica. “This was really about immigrants purportedly occupying apartments unlawfully, which is radically different than the story they told.”

The raid unfolded in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, where federal agents descended on a 130-unit apartment complex in the middle of the night, arriving by Blackhawk helicopter, breaking down doors, and zip-tying residents — including U.S. citizens — in a highly choreographed show of force. Thirty-seven immigrants were detained.

For months afterward, the Department of Homeland Security cited alleged gang activity to justify the aggressive operation, framing the arrests as a counterterrorism success. Yet the newly uncovered arrest records for two of the men detained that night tell a different story.

According to those reports, agents entered the building with the “owner/manager’s verbal and written consent” and launched the search “based on intelligence that there were illegal aliens unlawfully occupying apartments.” The search was focused only on units “that were not legally rented or leased at the time.” The language appears verbatim in both arrest records and makes no mention of Tren de Aragua.

Federal prosecutors have yet to file criminal charges against anyone arrested in the raid, now four months later.

The arrest records were filed as part of litigation over whether the government violated a 2022 consent decree limiting warrantless immigration arrests in Chicago. Government lawyers have already acknowledged that hundreds of immigrants detained during the broader enforcement campaign may have been improperly arrested.

When questioned by ProPublica on Wednesday morning, a DHS spokesperson maintained that the raid was performed legally.

