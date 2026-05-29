Dem Official Lashes Out at Katie Miller Over ‘Ugly F*ck’ Stephen Miller Outrage: ‘I Want Her to Know—’

Meiselas: Katie Miller has been posting about you. I want to give you the opportunity right now to respond. What do you want to say to her? Paulina Mangubat, Content and Creative Director for @TheDemocrats: I want Katie Miller to know that her husband is an ugly fuck. pic.twitter.com/KA8ioubJqx — Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2026

Democratic National Committee senior staffer Paulina Mangubat lashed out at podcaster Katie Miller amid outrage over a post calling her husband, Trump Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, an “ugly f*ck,” addressing her complaint directly.

The official DNC X/Twitter account posted a profane attack on Miller after an exchange about Texas state Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

Responding to a DNC tweet that read “Fired up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas,” Miller wrote “The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate.”

The DNC account replied “shut up you ugly f*ck,” a response that was written by Mangubat. Mrs. Miller has been complaining vociferously about the rejoinder, even claiming it was “the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting” at or around President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on the MeidasTouch podcast, host Ben Meiselas asked Mangubat to respond to Katie Miller. Mangubat tore into Miller anew, saying she wanted Katie Miller to “know that her husband is an ugly f*ck”:

BEN MEISELAS: Katie Miller has been posting about you. She went on Fox and she’s been talking about you. And she’s made it very personal about you, Paulina. So I want to give you the opportunity right now to respond to Katie Miller. If she’s watching this, what do you want Katie Miller to know? DNC OFFICIAL PAULINA MANGUBAT: I want Katie Miller to know that her husband is an ugly f*ck. Stephen Miller is one of the most powerful men in the country right now. He is a White House official who is taking to Twitter to hurl these absolutely false and transphobic attacks against an amazing candidate in Texas, James Talarico. We simply called him ugly and–. I think that what he has been doing is ugly. He is celebrating when ice shoots down Americans in the street. He thinks that it’s cool when families are separated, and it’s just absolutely disgusting. And so, yeah, I stand by calling him an ugly f*ck.

Watch above via the MeidasTouch podcast.

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