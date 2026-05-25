Graham Platner Declines to Apologize for Celebrating Video of American Soldier Being Shot

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, declined to apologize over the weekend after being asked about his celebration of a video of an American soldier being shot.

Back in 2019, Platner mused that a video of Pfc. Ted Daniels engaging in a firefight with the Taliban back in 2012 “never gets old.”

“Dumb mother f*cker. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible shit decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

In the clip, Daniels can be hears shouting, “Help me,” and “I’m hit.” He sustained four bullet wounds. The Purple Heart recipient explained in an interview that his squad “was pinned down by machine gun fire” and he “came out into the open to draw fire so my squad could get to safety.”

“I don’t know if I held it together, but I tried to,” Daniels told The Washington Post. “I put my a** on the line for other guys. I still functioned even though I was scared to death.”

Over the weekend, a Fox News Digital reporter caught up with Platner and asked him about the comments, which the candidate declined to apologize for:

REPORTER: I was wondering if you regret the post about the Purple Heart veteran — if you think you need to apologize to him? What you would say to voters who might be upset by it. PLATNER: I did four tours in the infantry. Any attempt to say that I disrespect veterans is slanderous and offensive. REPORTER: Do you think you owe him an apology? PLATNER: I-, do you know how many of my friends have Purple Hearts? Do you know how many of my friends got wounded? REPORTER: I’m sure a lot. PLATNER: Yeah, a lot of them. Thank you. REPORTER: Thank you.

Watch above via Fox News.

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