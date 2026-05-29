James Comer Pressed by Epstein Survivors Outside Pam Bondi Deposition: ‘We Want Justice’

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) was pressed by Epstein survivors outside a deposition with former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Comer spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill ahead of Bondi’s closed-door deposition, and multiple women who were abused by late convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein were there and pressed him to get more answers.

Bondi spoke to lawmakers about her role in releasing files related to the Epstein case. In her opening statement, she claimed the federal government followed the law in releasing the files and said she “delegated” oversight of the effort to current Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Epstein died in 2019 of apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years for sex trafficking, which the Department of Justice said she did in coordination with Epstein. Despite this known sex trafficking, the DOJ has since claimed women were only trafficked for Epstein and not high-profile associates.

Comer was asked about “leads” not being pursued from the files and was pressed to get some people to testify under oath.

“We’re bringing people in that have never been brought in before. Most of the people, what I find fascinating about this is we brought in Epstein’s top assistant, we’ve brought in Epstein lawyer, and we’ve got in Epstein’s accountant. They were never interviewed by the people who were supposedly investigating Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. How do you not interview those three people?” Comer said.

Epstein survivor Liz Stein then asked Comer whether he would press Bondi for answers on redactions in the files, noting that survivors’ names were at points not redacted while numerous other names are.

“Survivors’ names over and over and were exposed, yet we see time and time again perpetrators’ names have been redacted and they shouldn’t have been. Are we going to get some answers about that?” Stein asked.

“I hope so. Those are questions we’re going to ask and we’re doing this. We want justice for the survivors. We do. Every, you know, we’ve got Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert and, you know, you got the Democrat members. Everyone has gone to great lengths to try to get this far. And I think — I hope that you all see many of these people have never been interviewed before,” Comer said. “I don’t know how that can even be possible. So we’re going to bring them in and we’re releasing every transcript. You’ll know everything that’s been asked. And if there are questions at the conclusion of this that weren’t asked that you all felt should be asked, then let us know and we will get those questions answered.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

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