CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Confronts Trump To His Face On New ‘Peace Prize’ — Right Next To Guy Who Gave It To Him

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins confronted President Donald Trump to his face about receiving a newly-invented “Peace Prize” even as he strikes alleged drug boats and threatens escalation.

Trump was on hand at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on Friday for the FIFA Draw, the purpose of which is to determine the groups of teams for the World Cup tournament.

But during the event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with a brand-new honor: the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.”

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the anchor played a clip of her confrontation with Trump — standing with Infantino on the red carpet — minutes before he was to receive the award:

TRUMP: Now they’re saying, If he ever ends the war with Russia and Ukraine, he’s going to get the Nobel Prize.

What about the other eight wars? India, Pakistan, think of — think of all the wars I ended. I should get the Nobel Prize for every war, but I don’t want to — I don’t want to be greedy.

Actually, the woman who got the Nobel Prize said, You’ve got to be kidding, Trump deserves the Nobel Prize. And it was very nice of her, I appreciate it. Which is true, actually.

But I don’t care about that. You know what I care about? I care about death. I care about all the people that are dying.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Now, the boat strike that killed survivors in the Caribbean came up during that same Cabinet meeting, as the administration has pledged to not stop these strikes. They say they’re going to continue to carry them out.

In total, after all these strikes are put together, 87 people have been killed, in what the President himself has described as a war. It’s a war that Congress has not declared, and it is using military force that Congress has not authorized.

I asked the President today, on the red carpet, about these strikes and that a war, and the contrast that is created here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: You’re expected to get the FIFA Peace Prize, Mr. President. What would you say to people who say that prize might conflict with your pledge to strike Venezuela?

TRUMP: Well, I think the Peace Prize, I mean, I settled eight wars. I don’t know that I’m getting it. I haven’t been officially noticed. I’ve been hearing about a Peace Prize. And I’m here to represent our country in a different sense.

But I can tell you, I did settle eight wars, and we have a ninth coming, but — and which nobody’s ever done before. But I want to really save lives. I don’t need prizes. I need to save lives. And we’re saving a lot of lives. I’ve saved millions and millions of lives, and that’s really what I want to do.

And I also want to run a great country. And the United States right now is the hottest country anywhere in the world. And one year ago was dead, we had a dead country. And now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Now, the United States is hosting the World Cup, along with two other nations in this, Mexico and Canada. Both of their leaders were also there at The Kennedy Center today. And of course, that reminded people who were there, about the President’s own threats to invade one of them and annex the other.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? It’s OK with me.

I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There’s some big problems over there.

Frankly, the way that gets solved is Canada should honestly become our 51st state.

Why don’t you just join our country? You become 51 — become the 51st state.

(END VIDEO CLIP)