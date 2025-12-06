Trump Attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins In Vicious Name-Calling Rant

President Donald Trump attacked CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins in a vicious error-riddled rant iin which he called her “Stupid” and “Nasty.”

The president appears to have awakened to some unpleasant television viewing, as he started off the morning on the attack. A little after 8 AM, Trump went after someone named “Caitlin Collin’s”:

Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago. I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing. It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are. It’s just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned. Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved. It is being fully paid for by private donations. FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!

The respected CNN anchor has long been a target of Trump’s, and on Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, she brought up the ballroom in her weekly recap:

ON SCREEN TEXT: Thursday, December 4. COLLINS: You see that giant crane that is over my shoulder? That’s the latest addition to the construction zone here at the White House, where President Trump’s ballroom is going to go eventually. And it comes as we’re learning here at CNN that there is actually a new architect who is overseeing this project. That’s because President Trump clashed with the original architect, who’s supposed to be in charge of building his ballroom. It comes as we know that the size and the cost of this ballroom have ballooned. Though they still maintain all of it is being paid for with private donations.

But Collins doesn’t appear to have asked Trump about the ballroom as she confronted him on the red carpet Friday at the Kennedy Center. Collins oressed him about accepting a Peace Prize amid escalating aggression against Venezuela.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.