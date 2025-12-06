President Donald Trump made a telling slip and then went with it when he renamed the FIFA World Cup draw after the newly-created “Peace Prize” he was awarded during the event.

Trump was on hand at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on Friday for the FIFA Draw, the purpose of which is to determine the groups of teams for the World Cup tournament.

But during the event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with a brand-new honor: the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.”

The president has relentlessly lobbied for a Nobel Peace Prize while also disdaining it.

FIFA’s prize was introduced with a video that described Trump as “a dynamic leader who has engaged in diplomatic efforts that created opportunities for dialogue, de-escalation and stability, and who has championed the unifying power of football on the world stage.”

It was carried onstage by U.S. Marines. The honor drew widespread mockery from critics who posited the award as an invented prize to flatter Trump.

But the president was obviously proud to receive the trophy and accompanying medal.

On Friday night, the president hosted Republican allies and officials in the East Room of the White House for a Christmas concert with Andrea Bocelli. He began the evening by welcoming the tenor and his wife, Veronica Bocelli, and the rest of the attendees.

During the intro, Trump referred to the FIFA Draw as the “FIFA Awards” and just went with it:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We have one of the most talented men, one of the greatest voices ever with us tonight. In fact, I don’t know how we can top it because Veronica, his incredible wife and partner and everything else you can be. Veronica, thank you. He was so good today at the FIFA Awards. We had the FIFA–. And it was award, it was an award for me, I can tell you, but it was a– a draw. And they say over a billion people were watching, and there’s no way you can be tonight what you did today, because that was one of the greatest openings to a an event I’ve ever seen. And he was in rare form, so I assume the voice stayed with him all day long. But this was today at about eleven o’clock in the morning, broadcast all over the world, and what you did this morning was incredible. So thank you very much.

Watch above via The White House.