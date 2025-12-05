Trump Calls Receiving ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ One of ‘The Great Honors of My Life’

[jvideo id= Uh1cPFol]

President Donald Trump called receiving the FIFA Peace Prize one of the “great honors of my life” on Friday

The president was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the World Cup draw at The Kennedy Center. During the ceremony, Infantino presented Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize — a newly-created trophy that the soccer governing body made to recognize “exceptional actions for peace and unity.” In his presentation of the award, Infantino praised Trump for his efforts to negotiate peace across a number of global conflicts. Trump himself has repeatedly claimed he’s ended at least eight wars since the start of his second term.

FIFA’s trophy is also notable due to the fact that, despite the insistence from Trump and his supporters, he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize.

After accepting the award Friday, Trump said:

This is truly one of the great honors of my life; and beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this. We saved millions and millions of lives. The Congo, as an example — over 10 million people killed and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly, and it just… The fact that we could do that, India, Pakistan, so many different wars that we were able to end — in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done and it’s such an honor to be with Gianni.

