Conservatives Lose It Over Doctor Who Refuses to Say if Men Can Get Pregnant During Fiery Senate Hearing: ‘Total Blithering Idiots’

Critics are blasting a doctor for refusing to answer the question, “Can men get pregnant?” during a tense exchange with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) at a hearing.

“Do you think that men can get pregnant?” Hawley asked Dr. Nisha Verma, an OB/GYN representing Physicians for Reproductive Health on Wednesday after the question had already been posed to her by Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL).

The hearing was held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and was titled, “Protecting Women: Exposing the Dangers of Chemical Abortion Drugs,” held in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.”

Verma said she “hesitated” to answer the question because she wasn’t sure what the “goal” of the question was. She went on to refuse to answer the question multiple times as Hawley pressed forward.

“I do take care of patients with different identities,” she said.

“Can men get pregnant?” Hawley asked.

“Again, the reason I paused there is I’m not really sure what the goal of the question is,” Verma said.

“The goal is just to establish biological reality,” Hawley responded. “You just said a moment ago that science and evidence should control, not politics, so let’s just test that proposition. Can men get pregnant?”

“I take care of people with many identifies,” Verma said.

“Can men get pregnant?” Hawley asked again.

The lawmaker continued to ask, and Verma continued to refuse to answer, arguing Hawley was “trying to reduce the complexity” of the situation.

“It’s not complex. I’m trying to get to an answer,” Hawley said.

The exchange has gone viral on social media, with conservatives and other critics dumbfounded at the fact that Verma did not give a yes or no answer to the question.

“They’re idiots. Total blithering idiots,” Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer who is outspoken about her opposition to transgender athletes competing against women and hosts The Riley Gaines Show podcast, wrote on X. “If you can’t emphatically say men cannot get pregnant, I will not believe a single word that comes out of your mouth on any topic. You have 0 credibility.”

“Utter insanity. How have we got to a place where women doctors refuse to say men can’t get pregnant?” Piers Morgan wrote.

The Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney offered up a joke that that targeted both Republicans and Democrats.

1) Can men get pregnant?

“1) Can men get pregnant? 2) Did Trump win the 2020 election? There are like 8 people in Washington who can correctly answer both questions,” he wrote.

“SPOILER ALERT: Men cannot get pregnant,” Hawley wrote on X following the exchange.

