Swalwell Campaign Hit With Mass Exodus of Staff and Supporters After Sexual Assault Accusation

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) campaign for California governor was rocked on Friday as senior staff quit en masse and key allies withdrew support, calling on him to exit the race following a sexual assault allegation from a former staffer.

The departures began shortly before a report published by the San Francisco Chronicle said the ex-staffer had sexual encounters with the congressman while working for him, and that he sexually assaulted her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent.

At least four campaign figures, including senior adviser Courtni Pugh, are so far understood to have resigned, according to Politico. Some of those even departed before the article was published.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), a surrogate who had helped connect Swalwell with influential figures in Sacramento, also chose to walk away.

“Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable,” Gomez said in a statement published to X. “My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust. I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately.”

Los Angeles, CA – Rep. Jimmy Gomez statement following the release of a San Francisco Chronicle story: pic.twitter.com/WOm4dn7zVT — Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) April 10, 2026

Prominent Democratic supporters also reacted to the report by withdrawing support. Significantly, Swalwell’s longtime friend Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called the account in The Chronicle as “indefensible” and withdrew his endorsement “effective immediately.”

I’ve read the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting and I take it seriously. What is described is indefensible. Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed. I regret having come to his defense on social media prior… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 10, 2026

Gallego had taken criticism in the days prior for defending Swalwell against the allegations while they were circulating on social media, before the newspaper published the details.

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) went further, saying he believed the congressman should withdraw from the race:

I have read the San Francisco Chronicle’s account and I am deeply distressed by its allegations. This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously. I am withdrawing my endorsement immediately, and believe that he should withdraw from the race. https://t.co/tdXgfl0OAt — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 10, 2026

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA) followed with her own statement:

NEW: Rep. Doris Matsui is the latest House Democrat pulling her endorsement of Eric Swalwell, per statement to @axios: pic.twitter.com/grGzGkfrC7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 10, 2026

Fallout likewise spread quickly beyond campaign staff and party colleagues when the California Teachers Association suspended its endorsement.

Swalwell has denied the allegations, framing their timing as politically motivated.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor,” he said in a statement. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

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