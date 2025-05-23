Dad of Suspect in Killing of Israeli Couple Was Democrat’s Guest to Trump’s Congressional Address

The father of the man charged with killing an Israeli couple outside the Capital Jewish Museum was invited by a Democratic congressman to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress in March.

Eric Rodriguez, a disabled Iraq War veteran from Chicago, was a guest of Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García (D-IL) at Trump’s speech on March 4, two months before his son, Elias Rodriguez, allegedly opened fire on Yaron Lischinsky and girlfriend Sarah Milgrim, both staffers at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family,” a spokesperson for García told the New York Post.

On the day after Trump’s speech, the elder Rodriguez was flanked by Garcia, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) and other Democratic lawmakers as he gave a tearful speech protesting cuts by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during a “Protect Our Veterans” event.

Eric is right. Veterans sacrifice for our country, and we must ensure they're cared for. Today, the Admin announced cuts of 80k+ jobs at the VA—this is unacceptable. It's time for Republicans to join us in stopping these harmful actions against our veterans.

“Veterans, we’re under attack,” Rodriguez said during the event. “Last week, 1,400 workers got fired illegally. Twenty-two of them were my colleagues at the Hines VA hospital. Some of them didn’t even get a real notice. All they got was this email, an email with X’s. That’s how little they think of people and veterans in this country.”

Garcia was among the numerous public figures who spoke out following the murders of Lischinsky and Milgrim, who were to be engaged next week in Jerusalem.

“I strongly condemn this horrible, senseless act of antisemitism,” Garcia said in an X post on May 22. “My heart is with the victims and everyone impacted by the attack. We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence.’

My statement on the antisemitic shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Elias Rodriguez, 30, also of Chicago, shouted “Free Palestine” shortly after his arrest in the murders, according to police. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials. Other charges, including terrorism and hate crimes, may follow, according to interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.