House Oversight Chair Moves To Interview Biden’s White House Doctor

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) formally requested an interview with former President Joe Biden’s White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor citing concerns over “the accuracy, transparency, and credibility” of his past medical assessments.

In a letter sent Thursday, Comer asked O’Connor to sit for a transcribed interview on June 25.

O’Connor, who assessed Biden as “a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male” in February 2024, is now being called to account in light of Biden’s recent disclosure of an aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis and renewed scrutiny of his mental fitness while in office.

Comer directly references reporting by Axios journalist Alex Thompson in the form of leaked audio published last week of Biden’s 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur and revelations from the reporter’s new book, Original Sin, co-authored with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, which alleges Biden showed signs of mental impairment during his presidency and that aides may have concealed it.

Comer’s investigation is also focused on Biden’s use of a presidential autopen to sign official documents, which has come under renewed fire from President Donald Trump in social media posts.

Comer’s panel is also seeking testimony from Neera Tanden, Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams – all key White House aides during Biden’s presidency – over concerns that staff may have been executing presidential duties in his stead.

The White House previously rejected similar oversight requests while Biden was in power. Comer warned Thursday, “Any continued obstruction will be met with swift and decisive action.”