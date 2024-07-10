Dem Shontel Brown Hammers Trump When CNN Anchor Asks About Mispronouncing ‘Kamala Harris’ At Rally

Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH) tore into former President Donald Trump when CNN anchor John Berman pointed out Trump repeatedly mispronounced Vice President Kamala Harris’s name during a rally.

Trump held a rally in Florida Tuesday night — his first since CNN’s Biden-Trump debate — during which he attacked VP Harris repeatedly.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Berman asked Rep. Brown for her reaction to the attacks — and the mispronunciation in particular:

JOHN BERMAN: You brought up, Vice President Kamala Harris. So did former President Trump yesterday on the campaign trail. In fact, he talked about her a little more than he has over the last several years. And when he discussed her, he mispronounced her name repeatedly. Listen.

DONALD TRUMP: You’re laughing. Kamala. He picked Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris was given two jobs. And as a senator, Kamala sided with Socialist Bernie Sanders, who were leading against Kamala and were leading against everybody else.

JOHN BERMAN: First of all, what do you think about him talking about her so much now and so often mispronouncing her name?

REP. SHONTEL BROWN: Well, I think he should take a cognitive test! Her name is Kamala, and it’s been that her entire life. And perhaps we should be talking about his mental acuity.

But aside from that fact, Kamala Harris, much like many of us Black women, has been underestimated and continues to deliver and overperform. She’s been elected twice statewide. A history maker in her own right.

And to me, it demonstrates that Mr. Trump is probably scared of Vice President Harris. So that is what I take away from that. The, the enemy does not attack those that they are not threatened by. And so that is what I take away from Mr. Trump trying to discount, dismiss and, really disrespect the vice president who has done a yeoman’s job when it comes to being a vice president.

She has had probably one of the most difficult positions as it relates to trying to solidify what it is to be a vice president. No one has had to live up to the standards that she has since being elected vice president.

And what I can also say is she is endorsing her president, her ticket, and I can’t I don’t think we can say the same about Mr. Trump’s former vice president.

And to add to that, we don’t even know who his vice presidential pick will be when we think about the fact that it could potentially be J.D. Vance, the senator from Ohio. That is frightening to me, because we know that the MAGA extremists are all about trying to strip away women’s rights.

There is a war on women, and that proposal is manifested in Project 2025