Department of Justice Issues Grand Jury Subpoena to House of Representatives

The House of Representatives revealed on Monday it has been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice as part of a grand jury investigation.

While it was initially unclear what the DOJ is investigating, Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported afterward that the DOJ is probing a House Democrat for allegedly misusing government money that was intended for personal security.

During floor action, House Reading Clerk Susan Cole relayed the following letter from House Sergeant at Arms William P. McFarland:

The Honorable, the Speaker, the House of Representatives. Sir, this is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the Office of the Sergeant at Arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. After consulting with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoena is consistent with the rights and privileges of the House. Signed, sincerely, William P. McFarland, Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives.

Veteran congressional reporter Jamie Dupree noted that the lack of a specific jurisdiction in the letter is highly unusual.

“When the Speaker is notified of a subpoena, the name of the court is always included,” he tweeted. “This one just says ‘a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.'”

Neither House Speaker Mike Johnson nor members of Democratic leadership have yet to comment on the matter.

Watch above via C-SPAN.