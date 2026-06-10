House Dem Says ‘Explosive’ NY Times Report Shows Todd Blanche ‘At the Heart’ of Epstein-Trump Cover-Up

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) spoke to Capitol Hill reporters on Wednesday following sitting in on a closed-door Oversight Committee deposition of Bill Gates. Gates was called before Congress to testify about his ties to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein in the ongoing House investigation into Epstein’s illicit activities, which Stansbury said will next look at Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“We are all glad to hear that Mr. Comer has had a change of heart in making sure that Todd Blanche is brought before this committee,” Stansbury began, referring to Oversight Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) statement hours earlier that he would like to see Blanche testify before the committee in July.

“We want to make clear that he must be brought before the committee under oath in a deposition that is recorded for the American people to see, and this is separate from his confirmation process. Todd Blanche is at the heart of the cover-up of this case, as was revealed especially in the New York Times’ explosive reporting today about situation room meetings that were held in which Todd Blanche, as the president’s personal attorney and deputy AG, was working with others, including the vice president, to help try to cover up this case,” she continued, referring to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s deep dive article from earlier in the day.

🚨‼️ Breaking News in Epstein Case‼️ 🚨 Comer has agreed Todd Blanche must appear in @OversightDems . With explosive reporting from @nytimes on the White House coverup and multiple Situation Room meetings — this is looking more like a Watergate-style coverup every day.… pic.twitter.com/Jo7eiKUGTo — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) June 10, 2026

“Now, with regards to Bill Gates’ interview today, what we have learned is that Mr. Gates saw this as an opportunity to interact with a financial advisor who had access to vast amounts of wealth, that Mr. Gates was interested in potentially forming partnerships to bring donors into his global health work,” Stansbury said, concluding:

And so he saw his relationship and conversations with Jeffrey Epstein as a means to potentially get wealthy donors to donate philanthropically to Mr. Gates’ global health. He admitted that he knew of Mr. Epstein’s reputation. He admitted that he knew that he had been convicted of a sexual crime, but ultimately, in his words, he viewed this narrow relationship as being an acceptable means to access wealthy donors. So obviously we have a lot of questions, but we’re glad that he’s cooperating with the investigation.

Watch the clip above.

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