Border Czar Tom Homan said that his plan to put “more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen in New York City” would soon be enacted, claiming he was “keeping my promise” to Governor Kathy Hochul (D) after she signed anti-ICE legislation.

Homan joined Monday’s edition of Fox and Friends to discuss his approach to immigration operations in New York, following New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s renewed call to abolish ICE on Saturday.

The border chief claimed that during his sit-down with Hochul in March, he had warned her not to accelerate the city’s opposition to immigration enforcement.

“So New York is saying abolish ICE and zero cooperation. The governor and mayor teaming up to make sure that with the progress you were making with Eric Adams is going to just disappear,” said host Brian Kilmeade. “Are you going to stay away now?”

“No, I’m keeping my promise to Governor Hochul,” said Homan.

He continued:

I met with Governor Hochul a couple months ago. I explained to her how we dealt with Minnesota, right. If we can work with the sheriffs and arrest the bad guy in the safety and security of the jail, that means less teams into the neighborhoods, which causes a lot of panic, a lot of problems, right? I said but if you sign the legislation that I think you are getting about ready to sign, that means I am going to send more agents to New York because rather than one guy arresting one bad guy in a jail now we got to send a whole team into a neighborhood to find this person that didn’t want to be found because of officer safety reasons, you know, now we have to arrest this guy on his turf. He has access to weapons. I told her it’s safer for the community and safer for the officers and safer for the aliens to have these cooperations with the jails. She signed the legislation anyways. So, I made her a promise. You are going to see more ICE agents than you have ever seen in New York City. And it’s coming. I just reviewed an operational plan. I’m not going to tell you exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s coming. I’m keeping my promise. We are going to send more ICE agents to New York because you took away the efficiencies of safe arrests in county jails.

Hochul signed new legislation in late March, banning ICE agents from wearing masks and barring local law enforcement from allowing the federal government to conduct immigration enforcement in state and local facilities.

Some lawmakers were notably frustrated with the governor for leaving out explicit prohibitions on law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!