‘Disgusting Ghoul’: White House Slams New Yorker Writer for Saying National Guard Should ‘Never Have Been’ in DC

The White House’s “Rapid Response 47” account on X lambasted New Yorker writer Jane Mayer as a “sick, disgusting ghoul” after she said the National Guard “should never have been deployed” to Washington, D.C.

Mayer’s comment, made in her own X post, was made about an hour after two National Guardsmen were shot in the nation’s capital. FBI Director Kash Patel, while speaking to the press around 4:50 p.m., said the two troops were in critical condition.

“This is so tragic, so unnecessary, these poor guardsmen should never have been deployed,” Mayer said. “I live in DC and watched as they had virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for political show and at what a cost.”

The Rapid Response account shared Mayer’s post soon after, and ripped her for it.

“Two of these heroes were just SHOT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT. The Guard has saved countless lives — backed up by evidence (which you’re clearly too stupid to notice). They are American Patriots,” the account posted.

Mayer has made it clear before Wednesday that she is not a fan of President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard to D.C. to fight crime.

On The Political Scene podcast last month, Mayer said it was “shocking” and “crossing new barriers” to see the president send troops to American cities.

President Trump, about 30 minutes after the troops were shot, posted that the “animal” who shot them “will pay a very steep price.” The suspected shooter is in custody, and the president said he was “severely wounded.”

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported it was an “ambush attack,” according to two federal law enforcement sources.

MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian, minutes after the shooting, said it happened amid a political atmosphere where there are “some Americans that might object” to “people walking around with uniforms” in their cities.