Elon Musk Praised for New Feature Revealing Many Political X Accounts Are Foreign: ‘Stupendous Act of Patriotism’

Elon Musk received a wave of praise over the weekend after his developers at X rolled out a new feature showing the global location of accounts, revealing many influencers in U.S. politics are actually based overseas.

While cybersecurity experts and general social media users have long warned of bots and foreign influence campaigns maliciously working to stir up anger, resentment, and outright hate within U.S. politics with inflamatory rhetoric online, Musk has finally given concrete proof that this is the case. Many of the accounts that have been revealed to be overseas are branded as pro-Trump MAGA accounts or part of Nick Fuentes’s “Groypers.” Fans of the new feature were also quick to point out the abundance of pro-Palestinian accounts claiming to be reporting from inside Gaza or the U.S., that were in fact as far away as Australia or Indonesia.

Pro-Trump NewsNation host Batya Ungar Sargon shared a MAGA-branded account that was revealed to be based in Bangladesh and wrote, “Exposing where these accounts are located was a stupendous act of patriotism. Thank you @elonmusk and thank you @KatiePavlich whose idea it was!”

Exposing where these accounts are located was a stupendous act of patriotism. Thank you @elonmusk and thank you @KatiePavlich whose idea it was! https://t.co/Gv6uMN0yQZ — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) November 23, 2025

Reason’s Robby Soave added, “I was reflexively disinclined to believe it was all foreign accounts promoting racism and anti-Semitism under the guise of the pro-Trump America First banner. That sounded too easy, and similar to the (now debunked) idea that all the Trump content on Facebook in 2016 was actually Russian bots.”

“But… this ‘account based in’ feature actually has unmaked tons of groypers as Pakistani, as far as I can tell? Very useful feature, and kudos to Elon Musk and the X team for implementing it. The hate is not coming from inside the house!” he added.

I was reflexively disinclined to believe it was all foreign accounts promoting racism and anti-Semitism under the guise of the pro-Trump America First banner. That sounded too easy, and similar to the (now debunked) idea that all the Trump content on Facebook in 2016 was actually… — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 23, 2025

X does place a disclaimer of sorts next to the location information, noting, “The country or region that an account is based can be impacted by recent travel or temporary relocation. This data may not be accurate and can change periodically.”

Left-leaning pundit Micah Erfan shared screenshots of several hard-right accounts — including accounts affiliated with Fuentes that were revealed to be in countries like Pakistan and Thailand — and commented, “This is total armageddon for the online right. It’s looking like half of their large accounts were foreigners posing as Americans all along.”

This is total armageddon for the online right. It’s looking like half of their large accounts were foreigners posing as Americans all along. pic.twitter.com/XMPVapxx6d — Micah (@micah_erfan) November 23, 2025

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg shared several accounts being unmasked over the weekend and added, “This country of origin feature is real progress and I applaud it.”

This country of origin feature is real progress and I applaud it. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 23, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

Oh look. Another Fuentes spambot account is really just a foreign op posting from a different continent… pic.twitter.com/XsvxOMYK0v — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) November 23, 2025

Here’s a thread of prominent accounts that have been subverting the US by flooding X with anti-American, anti-Israel, demoralizing, or Marxist content aimed specifically at Americans. Several of them pose as Americans. But now the jig is up. Add more examples in the comments 🧵 pic.twitter.com/M1H6y0dG90 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 22, 2025

May I remind you all that Elon Musk’s entire pitch for selling verification was that we wouldn’t be inundated with foreign bots. And yet… https://t.co/84SWxkzwfQ — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) November 23, 2025

.@AIPAC is based in the US and made up of US citizens. It is constantly accused of being "foreign influence." Meanwhile, the attackers (like @CounterAIPAC) are ACTUALLY foreign influence (based in Egypt). pic.twitter.com/cSLe7ohepB — Paul Brown (@paulbrowntx) November 23, 2025

Thank you @X @elonmusk for exposing those accounts run from Qatar, Turkey, and the Houthi militia in Yemen pushing antisemitism, attacking civilization, and glorifying Muslim Brotherhood terrorism from the 7th of October massacre to the Sudan army genocide that killed 2 million… pic.twitter.com/p7NIPNDUUd — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) November 22, 2025

