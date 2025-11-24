Alan Dershowitz Compares ‘Liar’ Jasmine Crockett to Joseph McCarthy for Naming Wrong Epstein as GOP Donor

Alan Dershowitz, a former defense attorney for Jeffrey Epstein, compared Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) to the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI) on Sunday due to her recent speech naming Epstein as a donor to the Republican Party, despite the donor being a totally different person than the late child sex predator.

Dershowitz joined Newsmax host Jon Glasgow on The Sunday Report to discuss the continued controversy over the release of information related to Epstein. Dershowitz called the government’s actions around the scandal “the new McCarthyism” – a reference to the infamous “Red Scare” in which Sen. McCarthy investigated and blacklisted those he suspected of Communist associations.

Referencing the recent bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump forcing the release of the Epstein files, Glasgow asked Dershowitz, “Professor, with these new documents, will it be enough to satisfy everyone who has been calling for them, in your opinion?”

“No, this is the new McCarthyism,” said Dershowitz. “This is the same as what Joseph McCarthy did in the 1950s.”

He continued:

He would hold up a piece of paper and say “I have a list of names and crimes.” And now we’re seeing members of congress, several of them including one who just announced their resignation, that she was going to get on the floor of Congress and hold up a list of twenty people without an opportunity to respond. This is pure McCarthyism. They’re going after the lawyers, people like [inaudible] and myself who represented Jeffrey Epstein. They’re presenting witnesses who are overt liars.

Later in the interview, Glasgow played a clip of Rep. Crockett’s recent speech on the House floor in which she named multiple Republicans she said received donations from “somebody” named Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the Republicans she named, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, quickly fired back at Crockett, explaining that it was “a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein)” that donated to his campaign. Crockett later told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that she “wasn’t trying to mislead people” with her comments, arguing that her team did not have enough time to do the proper “homework.”

“So professor, the point here is the Democrats, do they even care about what’s in the Epstein files or are they just trying to make this political to try to get Trump?” asked Glasgow in relation to Crockett.

“Of course. And that congresswoman is just a liar. What she said, ‘someone named Jeffrey Epstein.’ That’s exactly what McCarthy used to do. ‘Someone named John Smith.’ They didn’t care if it was the right person,” said Dershowitz. “She’s a disgrace to Congress and should be obviously sanctioned for accusing somebody named Jeffrey Epstein– wonderful, is a prominent doctor in Long Island. It’s a very common name.”

Watch above via Newsmax.