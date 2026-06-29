Ethics Committee Dismisses Misconduct Allegations Against Senate Democrat

The bipartisan Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed a financial and sexual misconduct complaint against Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

The six-member committee led by Chair James Lankford (R-OK) and Vice Chair Chris Coons (D-DE) wrote in a letter to Gallego that was obtained by NBC News that they “did not find evidence” of wrongdoing, as alleged by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

“We are writing to inform you that the Select Committee on Ethics (the Committee) dismissed a complaint filed against you by Representative Anna Paulina Luna,” the senators wrote in the letter dated June 26.

The letter continued:

Specifically, the complaint alleged campaign finance violations and inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature. In response to your request for an investigation, the Committee referred these allegations to you and requested additional information on April 17 and May 15, 2026. Based on the investigation of the Committee, the Committee did not find evidence that your actions violated Federal law, Senate Rules or related standards of conduct.

Following the resignations of Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who both denied allegations of sexual misconduct against them, Luna wrote on X in April:

I have now heard of 4 women who have had multiple and uncomfortable/inappropriate advances/comments/touching, etc. from Senator Gallego. This is not made up, and the Senate is being awfully quiet about it.

Gallego denied any wrongdoing and cooperated with the Ethics Committee investigation.

In the letter, the senators wrote that they “appreciated” Gallego’s “cooperation” during the investigation, adding that it “retains the authority to revisit this matter should additional facts become known.”

Gallego responded to the dismissal in a statement:

Today’s dismissal reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists like Anna Paulina Luna, the White House, and their allies. I look forward to an apology from Rep. Luna for weaponizing the ethics process while refusing to investigate historic corruption that’s making life harder for families. In the meantime, I will continue fighting for Arizonans and holding Trump Republicans accountable for high costs and new wars.

Luna hasn’t yet commented on the developments.

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