If you headed to President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair for “MAHA Monday” expecting health food, you may have left disappointed with the food options, as one Fox News contributor pointed out.

During a discussion about the National Mall event on Monday’s Outnumbed, contributor Kaylee McGhee White noted how she was honored to be a guest of Trump when she attended the kickoff of the state fair last week.

But for “MAHA Monday,” McGhee said, perhaps a little more thought should have been given to the menu.

“I do gotta say, though. MAHA Monday, I’m a little skeptical of whether it’s actually MAHA. This is some of the food being offered at the fair. Not to be a Debbie Downer, but corndogs, jumbo chicken on a stick, loaded Mac and cheese, Chicago- and New York-style pizza, and cheesy fries with hash queso, that is all up my alley. I don’t know if it’s technically MAHA Monday.”

MAHA Monday, of course, stems from HHS chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’ s controversial Make America Healthy Again report, which came under scrutiny over its use of multiple studies and authors that don’t appear to be real.

A major point of Kennedy’s initiative is cutting out ultra-processed foods.

White said that aside from the food choices at the fair, some of the “quirky” state attractions were worth the trip, including the train simulator at the Nebraska booth, and Waffle House hats at the Georgia booth.

The statement led host Harris Faulkner to respond, “So here’s the thing. It is MAHA Monday, but we have the freedom to eat what we want.”

Fellow Fox contributor and criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno then chimed in, “Part of MAHA is being healthy some days, and then having some diversity in your life others. I don’t think it has to be always this very strict diet. I think it shows that we can focus on our health, but yet remember that these are the times we are supposed to celebrate, and when you are celebrating, go to the fair and have some fun food.”

She added: “I don’t think many are going to the fair if they are serving kale and hummus.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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