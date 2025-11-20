Feds Move to Drop Charges Against Woman They Shot Multiple Times, Accused of Ramming Car Into Border Patrol Vehicle

Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to dismiss a case against a woman who had previously been accused of ramming into a border patrol vehicle.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss assault charges against Miramar Martinez and her co-defendant Anthony Ruiz. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 4 incident in which Martinez was involved in a road collision with federal agents. The vehicle was driven by veteran Border Patrol Agent Charles Exum, who jumped out and fired several shots at Martinez’s vehicle. She was wounded seven times.

Martinez’s legal team, on the other hand, claimed that Exum sideswiped her vehicle before resorting to an “extreme use of force.”

In a court hearing weeks earlier, it was revealed that Exum bragged about the incident in a group chat with fellow agents. The Chicago Tribune report continued:

Exum, a 23-year veteran of Border Patrol, also texted the group a link to a news article about the shooting and said, “Read it … I fired 5 shots and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book boys,” according to court records, In his court testimony Nov. 5, Exum, who is based in Maine, described the circle of fellow agents he chatted with as a sort of support group for “relieving stress.” “And what did you mean by ‘Read it. 5 shots?'” asked defense attorney Christopher Parente. “Why are you pointing that fact out?” “I’m a firearms instructor,” Exum answered. “And I take pride in my shooting skills.”

“You take pride in your shooting skills?” Parente clarified. “That is correct,” Exum said.

Federal agents have gotten into numerous collisions during immigration operations in Chicago. In late October, a woman was violently dragged out of her car and detained for several hours after a vehicle driven by federal agents swerved into her lane and collided with her vehicle. In a bystander video, agents would be seen exited the car with guns drawn as they approached the woman. They later accused her of injuring multiple officers during the struggle.