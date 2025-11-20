‘Deeply Wrong’: John Fetterman Slams Trump Over Wild Attack on Democratic Colleagues

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) slammed President Donald Trump over the wild attack he leveled at six of Fetterman’s colleagues on Thursday morning.

Trump suggested that six Democratic lawmakers who put out a video urging military members to “refuse illegal orders” were guilty of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!’ in a stunning series of Truth Social posts.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET,” declared Trump before eventually landing on the “punishable by DEATH” line.

The outburst came in response to a video released by the six Democrats — Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) — urging members of the military not to obey illegal orders.

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” they submitted. “Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders.”

Fetterman counted himself among those — including Fox News’ Andy McCarthy — disgusted by Trump’s response to the video.

“I strongly reject this dangerous rhetoric. Do not threaten Members of Congress. Republican or Democrat,” tweeted Fetterman Thursday afternoon. “It’s deeply wrong with no exceptions—ever.”

The gadfly’s denunciation of the president is notable given the fact that he has emerged as one of the most Trump-friendly Democrats in Washington. During one recent Fox News interview, Fetterman called Trump “gracious” and said of a dinner with him: “It was pleasant and it wasn’t a show or anything. It was just a conversation, and we might– could things we agree on, and I thought it was a good conversation.”