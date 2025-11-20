Shane Gillis Jokes Trump’s Not ‘At Biden Brains Yet’ — But ‘He’s Circling the Drain’

Comedian Shane Gillis predicted that President Donald Trump’s supposed mental decline will soon be comparable to former President Joe Biden’s.

On Thursday’s episode of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, Gillis — along with co-host Matt McCusker and guest Nate Marshall — pondered the likelihood of Trump having dementia. The topic began when Gillis suddenly yelled, “Quiet, Piggy!” at Marshall — a reference to the president’s controversial moment aboard Air Force One.

That’s when McCusker posed the question:

MCCUSKER: Do you think he’s getting dementia? GILLIS: I don’t know. I don’t think — he just seems a little slower than usual, but– MCCUSKER: Spud thinks he’s getting dementia. Spud said his daddy got dementia, meaning Trump Sr. There’s speculation that “T-dog” might be rocking Biden brains. GILLIS: He’s definitely not at Biden brains yet– MCCUSKER: No, no, no, not yet. GILLLIS: –but he’s circling the drain. “Quiet, Piggy,” was fucking crazy! MCCUSKER: It’s pretty wild.

Weeks earlier, Trump challenged Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett (TX) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) to cognitive tests to prove that he has a higher IQ. The test he referenced, however, is primarily used to determine if someone is suffering from cognitive issues. It is not a measure of how intelligent someone is or isn’t.