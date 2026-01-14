Fox News’ Mark Levin Warns Trump He Must Aid Iranian Protesters Soon: ‘The Massacre Is Beyond Horrific’

On Wednesday, Fox News’ Mark Levin warned President Donald Trump that he must come to the aid of the Iranian protesters facing a deadly crackdown from their government sooner rather than later, warning that if he doesn’t, “the game is over.”

“I just received this: Just spoke with a friend who managed to reach Iraqi Kurdistan. This is what he told me,” wrote Levin in a post on X. “The number of people killed is far higher than 12,000. The massacre is beyond horrific. The regime is close to succeeding in crushing the uprising through unchecked violence. The brutal cold is another decisive factor, people simply cannot stay in the streets longer. If help does not arrive today, or at the very latest by tomorrow, the game is over.”

https://x.com/marklevinshow/status/2011453216391614564?s=20

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that the Iranian regime had murdered far more of its own citizens that had been previously known.

“Information trickling out of Iran on Tuesday suggests that a crackdown by authorities to end more than two weeks of widespread anti-government protests has likely been far more deadly than activists outside the country have reported,” began the CBS story. “With phone lines opening back up for calls from inside the Islamic Republic, two sources, including one inside Iran, told CBS News on Tuesday that at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people have been killed.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Trump was leaning toward authorizing a strike of some kind. And on Tuesday, the president urged the protesters to keep at it while hinting that he may be on the verge of fulfilling his promise.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” he wrote in a Truth Social post. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”