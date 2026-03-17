Trump Fires Off One-Word Message After Venezuela Defeats U.S. in World Baseball Classic

President Donald Trump reacted to Venezuela’s win over the U.S. in Tuesday’s World Baseball Classic title game with one word, which was of course in all-caps.

Venezuela downed the U.S. 3-2 in Miami just two and a half months after Trump ordered the invasion and subsequent abduction of then-President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Celia Flores.

With a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Venezuela’s Andrés Machado gave up a game-tying two-run homer to Bryce Harper. The tie was short-lived, however, as Eugenio Suárez hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth to give Venezuela a 3-2 lead. The score stood, as Daniel Palencia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to notch the save and with it, Venezuela’s first WBC title.

Shortly after the final out, Trump posted on Truth Social, “STATEHOOD!!! President DJT.”

On Monday, Trump reacted to Venezuela’s semifinal win over Italy by suggesting Venezuela become the 51st state.

“Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal,” he wrote. “They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE? President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Maduro and Flores have been federally indicted in Manhattan, where they face drug trafficking charges. Both have pleaded not guilty. Upon their abductions, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez became president. Trump has praised her for ensuring that “the oil is coming out.”

Shortly after the raid, Trump boasted that the U.S. would “keep” Venezuela’s oil. On Jan. 16, Semafor reported that Trump was funneling money from the sale of Venezuelan oil to a bank account in Qatar. The oil was valued at $500 million.

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