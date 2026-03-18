Fox Host Unsettled by Latest Economic Data: ‘This Does Not Look Good’

Fox Business host Taylor Riggs said she is “not happy” about the latest inflation numbers and suggested there may be broader problems with the economy.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s producer price index indicated that inflation rose 0.7% in February, well above the anticipated 0.3%. Inflation was up 3.4% from February 2025. Hours after the report dropped, the Federal Reserve opted to keep rates steady, between 3.5% and 3.75%. In his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed concerns about inflation. The Dow shed 1.6% on the day. Moreover, oil prices have surged amid the ongoing war in Iran.

“I’m really, really not happy about this inflationary report,” Riggs said on Wednesday’s edition of The Big Money Show. “And I know that it is one data point, the Fed looks through it, we try to look at two or three-month trends. But this does not look good to me. I don’t like sitting here after everything we’re talking about and saying, ok but it’s just one month, because unfortunately, March is guaranteed – 95% chance – to get worse than what we saw.”

Riggs went on to note rising prices in food, alcohol, fuel, trucking, inpatient care.”

“Now, [prices] fell for apparel and footwear, but they’re rising, and I just don’t like it,” she continued. “Fresh and dried vegetables were up 49%. So, there’s something going on. Maybe it is a one-off that we could debate, but I don’t like the trend.”

Oil prices have skyrocketed since Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched a massive bombing campaign on Iran, which has responded by hitting oil facilities in the Gulf region and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump brushed aside concerns about Iran closing the strait and insisted that it would not happen.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

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