Fox News’ Mark Levin Accuses Joe Kent of Telling Tucker Carlson About His Meeting With Trump

On Wednesday, Fox News’ Mark Levin accused Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned in protest of the Trump administration’s ongoing operation on Iran on Tuesday, of telling Tucker Carlson about a meeting Levin had with President Donald Trump last summer.

On June 4, 2025, Carlson tweeted that “Mark Levin was at the White House today, lobbying for war with Iran. To be clear, Levin has no plans to fight in this or any other war. He’s demanding that American troops do it. We need to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons, he and likeminded ideologues in Washington are now arguing.”

“Why is Mark Levin once again hyperventilating about weapons of mass destruction? To distract you from the real goal, which is regime change — young Americans heading back to the Middle East to topple yet another government. Virtually no one will say this out loud. America’s record of overthrowing foreign leaders is so embarrassingly counterproductive that regime change has become a synonym for disaster. Officially, no one supports it. So instead of telling the truth about their motives, they manufacture hysteria: ‘A country like Iran can never have the bomb! They’ll nuke Los Angeles! We have to act now!'” submitted Carlson, who went on to predict that “The first week of a war with Iran could easily kill thousands of Americans. It could also collapse our economy, as surging oil prices trigger unmanageable inflation. Consider the effects of $30 gasoline.”

“The one thing that people like Mark Levin don’t want is a peaceful solution to the problem of Iran, despite the obvious benefits to the United States,” he concluded. “They denounce anyone who advocates for a deal as a traitor and a bigot. They tell us with a straight face that Long Island native Steve Witkoff is a secret tool of Islamic monarchies. They’ll say or do whatever it takes. They have no limits. These are scary people. Pray that Donald Trump ignores them.”

Levin believes he knows who told Carlson about his meeting with the commander-in-chief.

Responding first to Kent’s resignation letter, in which he claimed that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Levin wrote, “I know what my grandfather would say about what Kent wrote in his letter. He was a Marine. He fought on Iwo Jima. He was Jewish. He’d be furious.”

Then came the kicker.

“I know for a fact Kent leaked to Tucker Carlson a meeting the President had with me, at the President’s request, which Carlson in turn used on the internet. No President should be treated like that,” revealed Levin. “Apparently, there were more. Not good. And the appalling antisemitism in Kent’s public letter deserves judgment, which is why so many of all faiths are condemning it.”

I know what my grandfather would say about what Kent wrote in his letter. He was a Marine. He fought on Iwo Jima. He was Jewish. He’d be furious. I know for a fact Kent leaked to Tucker Carlson a meeting the President had with me, at the President’s request, which Carlson in… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 18, 2026

In a follow-up tweet, Levin went on to invite Kent on his radio show for an hour-long debate in the near future.

Fox’s Aishah Hasnie reported that senior Trump administration officials believed Kent was a “known leaker” and that the White House had complained to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard about him.

For his part, Trump has sided with Levin on both a personal and policy level, launching multiple major operations against the Iranian regime over the last year and defending Levin in a barnburner of a Truth Social post on Sunday.

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