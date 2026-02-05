Gavin Newsom Tells Republican Attorney General, ‘Go F*ck Yourself’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) unloaded on Louisiana’s attorney general over her plan to sue his state after he refused to extradite a doctor who sent abortion medication in the mail.

Last month, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced an arrest warrant for Dr. Remy Coeytaux, a doctor who lives in Sonoma County, California. Murrill alleges that Coeytaux mailed abortion pills to a Louisiana woman, who ordered them online after learning she was pregnant in 2023.

Murrill also plans to sue New York, where Governor Kathy Hochul (D) is refusing to extradite a doctor in her state. Dr. Margaret Carpenter was indicted in Louisiana last year for mailing abortion medication to a teenager.

Coyeaux and Carpenter have been charged with “Criminal Abortion by Means of Abortion-Inducing Drugs.”

“Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom are not above the Constitution, and we will hold them accountable. The Supreme Court’s precedents on important Constitutional provisions like the Extradition Clause and the Full Faith and Credit Clause forbid this assault on Louisiana’s sovereignty and her citizens,” Murrill said in a statement on Thursday.

Hours later, Newsom responded on social media.

“Louisiana plans to sue me because I won’t extradite a doctor for providing an abortion,” he wrote. “@AGLizMurrill: Go f*ck yourself. California will never help you criminalize healthcare.”

Last month, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R) tweeted that he would seek Coeytaux’s extradition from California.

“Louisiana’s request is denied,” Newsom responded.

In 2023, California lawmakers passed a telemedicine abortion shield law to protect doctors in the state from out-of-state prosecutions. The legislation prohibits the extradition of individuals alleged to have violated another state’s abortion laws. New York’s shield law was amended last year “to strengthen protections for patients and providers of reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

