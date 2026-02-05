Sean Hannity Taken Aback by Lindsey Graham’s ‘Total Bullsh*t!’ Outburst on Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity was visibly taken aback by Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) wild outburst on Thursday, struggling to get a word in over the senator’s cries of “bullsh*t!”

Graham joined Fox News’ Hannity to discuss the Republican Party’s renewed push to implement the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

The legislation gained renewed attention this week after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Trump was endorsing the legislation when he claimed that Republicans should “nationalize” the voting process.

Hannity and the senator criticized Democratic lawmakers’ opposition to voter ID laws, with Graham growing increasingly animated as he spoke over the host.

Read their exchange below:

HANNITY: So they want to institutionalize aiding and abetting lawbreaking– GRAHAM: Totally! HANNITY: And take it a step further– and obstruction– and then they want to reward those people that broke laws with your hard-earned tax dollars and benefits, right? GRAHAM: It’s total bullsh*t. HANNITY: Healthcare, education, et cetera GRAHAM: Total bullsh*t! HANNITY: Oh, I don’t– GRAHAM: Stop it! HANNITY: Alright, now– GRAHAM: Stop it! HANNITY: Let me put– GRAHAM: Let’s put an end to it. HANNITY: Now that they don’t even want any election integrity. Let me put up on the screen the poll because the idea that voter ID– it is universally. Look at this, African Americans 76%, hispanic Americans 82%, white Americans 85%. Democrats 71%. Republicans 95%. It crosses all demographics. So why would they not want — GRAHAM: I can tell you why. HANNITY: –election integrity. Why? GRAHAM: They really don’t care about minorities voting. Georgia had tough vote laws and minority African Americans voted in larger numbers in Georgia. What they want is to cheat. They want to make it so you can cheat. That’s why they oppose it.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!