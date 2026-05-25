Trump Rips Into ‘Losers’ Like Tillis, Massie, and ‘Dumocrats’ in Scathing Memorial Day Message

President Donald Trump rose from his slumber early on Memorial Day, shredding fellow Republicans like Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Thomas Massie (R-KY), as well as his familiar target — “Dumocrats” — in a blistering holiday message.

Trump posted on Truth Social just after 6 a.m. on Monday, targeting the opponents of his latest Iran deal.

“I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have,” Trump wrote.

He added, “These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers! The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that! President DJT”

Trump’s attack on Tillis came days after the lawmaker spoke out against Trump’s $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund,” calling it “against the pale.”

A day earlier, he called the same fund “stupid on stilts.”

Moments after Trump’s first post, the president followed up with a message to mark the holiday, saying, “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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