WATCH: Hero Cop Saves Entire Family From Burning Home in Heart-Pounding Rescue Footage

Heartpounding Ring doorbell camera footage shows the moment a police officer kicked down the door to rush into a burning apartment building and rescue a trapped family of three, carrying a 4-year-old girl to safety as flames spread near the entrance.

Officer Eli Rogers of the Chattanooga Police Department was the first to arrive at the scene of the fire in Hixson, near Chattanooga, on May 1, when neighbors told him people were still inside the building.

The footage shows the officer attempting to breach the door as flames grow to his right and shouting to those inside before eventually gaining access and running into the building.

A short time later, Rogers exits, leading Rachel Blaylock and her children out of the building, the officer carrying her 4-year-old daughter while the mother escaped alongside her 10-year-old son.

“I tried to thank him… That’s my whole world. That’s my daughter.” New Ring doorbell video shows the dramatic moment a Chattanooga police officer rushed into a burning apartment to save a mother and her two children. Rachel Blaylock can be heard screaming “There’s a fire!” as… pic.twitter.com/LmUgDCqNcp — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) May 13, 2026

Further video from Rogers own bodycam is even more dramatic, with the full scope of the fire visible as he kicks the door.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Chattanooga Police Department said officers are not trained firefighters but praised Rogers for acting to protect residents during the emergency.

“Thank you Officer Rogers for your bravery and dedication to serving our community. CPD is proud to have exemplary officers like you,” the department wrote.

A GoFundMe page created for the Blaylock family says the fire destroyed their home and most of their belongings. The fundraiser also claimed the apartment’s smoke alarm did not activate during the fire and credited neighbors who called 911 with helping alert residents inside the building.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!