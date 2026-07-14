Jon Ossoff Claims Most GOP Lawmakers ‘Privately’ Believe Trump Has ‘Lost it’

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) told reporters on Tuesday that Congressional Republicans say “in private” that President Donald Trump “has lost it” when pressed on news that Trump is set to announce on Thursday that there has been voter fraud in Georgia, including in Ossoff’s race.

“What do you say to your Republican colleagues who may agree with the president on this?” a reporter asked Ossoff as he left the Capitol.

“I don’t know of Republican colleagues that agree with this. Privately, most elected Republicans in this building think the president has lost it and is dooming them to dismal losses this fall. Thank you all so much for your time,” replied the Georgia senator.

“Mike Collins agrees with them, though. Mike Collins agrees with them that the election was stolen,” pressed another reporter, referring to Ossoff’s Republican challenger.

“Let’s see how Mike Collins handles this now. Mike Collins launched his general election campaign doubling down on 2020 election denialism. Now he not only has to defend doubling health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians, he has to defend these conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that Georgia voters have rejected time and time again. Thank you all so much,” Ossoff said, ending it there.

Reporters broke on Monday night that Trump will address the nation in prime time and announce that his government has found evidence that the 2020 election in Georgia was rigged. Trump’s announcement would fly in the face of years of evidence, including GOP-led audits that verified the vote in that state.

Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in Georgia, which were also debunked by the sitting GOP governor, were widely seen as part of the reason the GOP lost both Senate seat races in the state that year.

Ossoff previously released a statement on Trump’s expected announcement, saying, “Donald Trump’s spiral continues. The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms. So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights. This is a disaster for Trump puppet Mike Collins. Already mired in scandal, Mike will now have to double down on conspiracy theories toxic in the General Election. From the start, Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat. I’m asking concerned citizens nationwide to join me and support our voter protection efforts in Georgia.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!