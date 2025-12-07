‘HOLD ON! HOLD ON!’ Dramatic Video Shows NYPD Officers Jumping Into Freezing Water To Rescue Man in Distress

Officers with the New York Police Department Harbor Unit are being hailed as heroes for jumping into freezing water to rescue a man who was unable to pull himself onto a life ring.

Body cam video of the Nov. 30 incident posted to the NYPD News account on X shows rescuers toss the bright orange ring to the struggling man, before one declares, “He’s too frozen. He’s gonna fall off.”

Some officers can be heard yelling “Hold on! Hold on!” before two others make the decision to step over the guardrail to attempt a rescue.

When a 911 call came in about a person struggling in the water, the NYPD's Harbor Unit dived right in. They didn't hesitate, jumping into the freezing water and rescuing the individual, who is now in stable condition. No fear. No delay. NY's Finest. pic.twitter.com/GuQQrKvCCQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2025

“One, two, three!” counted down an officer before the two rescuers plunged into the freezing water and swam to the man clinging to the life ring.

The officer grabbed the man in a bear hug before comforting the victim.

“I got you! You’re Okay!” he said. “Relax! Nice and easy! You’re Okay!”

Rescuers then helped the man to the rocky shore as he still clung fast to the life ring. They used a ladder as a backboard to haul him out of the water and transfer him to a waiting ambulance.

NYPD News posted, “When a 911 call came in about a person struggling in the water, the NYPD’s Harbor Unit dived right in. They didn’t hesitate, jumping into the freezing water and rescuing the individual, who is now in stable condition. No fear. No delay. NY’s Finest.”