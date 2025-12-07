Ilhan Omar Blasts Trump’s ‘Unhealthy and Creepy Obsession’ With Somalis: ‘Can Lead to Dangerous Actions’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) ripped President Donald Trump on Sunday — saying he has an “unhealthy and creepy obsession” with her and other Somalis living in the U.S.

The Minnesota lawmaker, during an appearance on Face the Nation on CBS, was asked by host Margaret Brennan about the president’s comments earlier this week. Trump on Wednesday said he did not want more Somalis like Omar — whom he called “garbage” and a “terrible person” — to come into the U.S.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” the president said. “Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’” I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

Omar on Sunday said she and other Somalis were sickened by his comments.

“It’s disgusting, it’s completely disgusting,” Omar said. “These are Americans that he is calling garbage. And we feel like there is an unhealthy obsession on the Somali community and an unhealthy and creepy obsession on me.”

She continued, saying it could lead to violence against Somalis.

“This kind of hateful rhetoric and level of dehumanizing can lead to dangerous actions,” Omar said.

Trump’s comments were made a few days after The New York Times reported some Somalis living in Minnesota orchestrated a fraud scheme that, according to federal prosecutors, stole “more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), The Hill reported on Saturday, is now facing stiff criticism from his constituents and other lawmakers over the scam.

Brennan, a moment earlier in the interview, said House Republicans and the U.S. Treasury were looking into a “link” between the fraud scheme and terrorist activity. She then asked Omar how confident she was the stolen money was not used to fund terrorism.

Omar chuckled and said she is “pretty confident,” before saying, “But if that is the case, if money from U.S. tax dollars is being sent to help with terrorism in Somalia, we want to know. And we want those people prosecuted.”

