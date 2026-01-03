‘Holy Sh*t Is This Stupid’: Conservatives Mock Bannon Guest for Suggesting ‘Israeli Lobby’ Is Behind Somali Fraud Story

Curt Mills, the executive director of The American Conservative, is being raked over the coals online for suggesting “the Israeli lobby” is behind the massive interest in the Minnesota Somali fraud scandal.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room, which was hosted by Natalie Winters, Mills submitted that the “Somalia thing is related” to both America and Israel’s posture toward Iran.

“I mean, look, not to minimize it, but I mean Israel is actually involved in the Somali thing. I mean Israel has taken a side in the Somali civil war; they recognize Somaliland. And again, not to excuse that any of the fraud that is doubtless going on in some of these inner cities, but the reason why Somalia is so in the mainstream of sort of American media right now is that I think, frankly, the Israeli lobby wants to push it, and it wants to radicalize people on this issue to distract from the larger macro issue of the Israel lobby in the United States driving foreign policy on this discrete issue,” argued Mills, who continued:

And when I say discrete, it’s this specific issue of Iran, but I think if they get if they want on Ira, they’re going to widen it. They’re gonna widen it to Turkey, they might even widen it the Saudi, the way that you hear people talking about the region these days. And it will never really stop. And I think the idea that this is separate from the process that went on in the global war on terror, the process that Donald Trump won the presidency, rejecting in 2016 and again in 2024. The idea that this is separate, I think, is pretty laughable. Benjamin Netanyahu has had a long career. He’s been the most important Israeli politician since the death of the founding generation in Israel. And his greater project has been remaking the Middle East with the American force of arms.

His theory did not go over particularly well online.

“Holy sh*t is this stupid,” wrote Washington Free Beacon editor Peter Hasson.

Holy shit is this stupid https://t.co/sku4lBH714 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 2, 2026

“Doesn’t feel very ‘America first’ to excuse Somali fraudsters stealing $9 billion from American taxpayers to send back to Somalia just because you want to keep focus on your larger enemy of Israel,” mused Republican strategist Matt Whitlock.

Doesn’t feel very “America first” to excuse Somali fraudsters stealing $9 billion from American taxpayers to send back to Somalia just because you want to keep focus on your larger enemy of Israel. https://t.co/im26TAb3fa — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) January 2, 2026

“This is insane. They all move in unison. If you care about Somalian fraud, it’s because the ‘Israel lobby’ is making you care. Tucker will probably have the owner of the daycare on next week,” joked The Daily Wire’s Brent Scher.

This is insane. They all move in unison. If you care about Somalian fraud, it’s because the “Israel lobby” is making you care. Tucker will probably have the owner of the daycare on next week. https://t.co/2Y6TQyFeB0 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 3, 2026

But wait, there’s so much more:

If you think everything is a distraction from talking about Israel you might just be obsessed with Israel https://t.co/Y5OPHrCsG7 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 3, 2026

It's a mental virus. Especially among the Code Pink crowd (left and right). Once you are infected, everything becomes about Israel/Jews. Someone gets shot? Israel The car doesn't start? Israel Bad weather? Israel. Somalis commit massive fraud in MN? Israel https://t.co/cgl56kC8EZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 3, 2026

It’s only a matter of time before Curtis goes full Candice Owens https://t.co/PTUW8Vae6f — Tim Andrews (@Tim_Andrews) January 3, 2026

I’m sorry – come again? This may be the most detached-from-reality statement I’ve ever heard—and I once treated legally insane violent offenders in a maximum-security setting. https://t.co/QSh6htKRar — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) January 3, 2026

When Glenn Greenwald wants to say something but he knows how stupid he’ll sound he gets his “right wing” friends to say it instead. https://t.co/pondA5GIV7 — Ted | (@Ted__ted_) January 3, 2026

Easily the dumbest shit I’ve heard this year. https://t.co/1UBZy3WDNh — RBe (@RBPundit) January 3, 2026

This is the same lazy argument the Resistance made in 2016-2018 about Russian influence on the American news cycle. https://t.co/ZNlbThjdui — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 3, 2026

This is beyond retarded. Now they’re blaming Israel for Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota. These lunatics are running cover for Democrats and fraudster refugees. They hate America. https://t.co/KAjPgkexDs — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 3, 2026

Conservatives are right to keep talking about one of the largest fraud schemes in human history. https://t.co/srAiM8v8Y3 pic.twitter.com/KvBG4D2kLv — David Ditch (@DavidADitch) January 3, 2026

Mentally ill is the best you can say here. https://t.co/Mf6vsivAzw — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) January 3, 2026

Running "The American Conservative" means you never have to choose between carrying water for Democratic politicians & carrying water for Somali fraudsters. You can do both! https://t.co/UzlGjuSUBb — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 3, 2026

These people hate Jews more than they love America. https://t.co/YHt79bhHDL — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 3, 2026

Not everyone has the IQ for quality conspiracy theories https://t.co/If4hnH8Dmh — MILO (@Nero) January 3, 2026

This is a new level of dumbassery. Apparently exposing Somalis for their widespread criminality and fraud is a Zionist plot. https://t.co/aDkVWqMBv7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 3, 2026

— —