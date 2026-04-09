Ron DeSantis Tells Sean Hannity US Should Reconsider Relationship With ‘Suicidal’ UK Because It Has ‘Imported’ People Who Want ‘Sharia’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity told Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week that the U.S. should reconsider its relationship with the United Kingdom now that they’ve embraced mass immigration and “abandoned” America durin its war against Iran.

“We discussed the continent is really deteriorating,” Hannity said of Europe. “They have neglected their national security and defense spending. They’ve embraced socialism, climate alarmism, and and now they abandoned America, you know, wouldn’t even help support us and let our planes land while we’re fighting the number-one state sponsor of terror.”

“Why should we even align ourselves with those people at this point?” Hannity asked. “And I’m not sure, I think they might have hit the point of no return. I’m not sure what they could do about unfettered illegal immigration without assimilation. I don’t know how you fix that.”

“I mean, you look at like the United Kingdom that has been our best ally historically,” DeSantis said. “We obviously came from there. Our culture grew out of of English culture, our Constitution and laws, all this stuff, very tight bond. But I think what they’ve done and other European countries have done, they’ve imported in mass numbers of people who don’t want to be British, don’t want to be French. They want to take where they came from, and they want to change those countries to reflect things like Sharia.”

“So if the reason why we have been allied with them for so long is because we have strong political and cultural bonds, well, those have eroded because of decisions that they have made,” DeSantis continued. “So, I think what they’ve done, particularly on mass immigration, has been suicidal. We can’t make those mistakes in the United States.”

DeSantis then claimed Florida was “ahead of the curve” because of the legislation he recently signed banning Sharia law. Sharia law offers a guideline for Muslims who want to live according to their interpretation of God’s will, but is considered in the West as incompatible with secular law.

“It’s the right thing to do,” DeSantis said of the new legislation. “But yes, Europe’s made a huge mistake. And the fact that if you don’t want to join a military conflict, you know, that’s one thing. But to not allow us to use bases when we’re not only your top ally, but have funded your defense for decades. I think a lot of people in the United States have taken note of those actions.”

Watch the clip above via Hannity on Fox News.

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