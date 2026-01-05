Homeland Security Declares War on Hilton Hotels Over Claims It’s Canceling Officers’ Reservations

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.

That’s the message the Department of Homeland Security is receiving from Hilton Hotels as the agency claims its officers’ room reservations are being abruptly canceled after using their government email addresses to book.

In a statement to its official X account on Monday, DHS accused the hotel chain of a “coordinated campaign” in Minneapolis, Minnesota, enclosing emails from Hilton reps, including one telling an officer, “We are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.”

“NO ROOM AT THE INN!” the DHS post began. “@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.”

The statement went on: “This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

The post came days after ICE stepped up raids in the Twin Cities spawned by YouTuber Nick Shirley’s viral investigation of daycare fraud that was amplified by Trump administration officials.

A Hilton spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Mediaite.