Influencer Nick Shirley accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) of child-care fraud, claiming $110 million in taxpayers dollars have funded child-care centers he says are empty.

In a viral 42-minute video posted to X, Shirley and his crew visit multiple Minnesota child-care centers on a weekday only to find them nonoperational, per allegations made in the segment.

“There’s no one here,” Shirley says on camera while standing in front of one of the centers. “This is a prime example of the billions of dollars in fraud happening right now in Minnesota.”

Shirley alleged that one of Minneapolis centers in question, called “Quality Learning Center” — notable to Shirley because “learning” is misspelled on its sign — appeared vacant of the approximately 99 children it is licensed for and received $1.9 million in Child Care Assistance Program funding in 2025 alone, plus millions more previously.

After posting the video, Shirley took to X, holding Walz and his administration accountable.

“Tim Walz and the fraudsters aren’t escaping this one,” he wrote. “In one day, my crew and I uncovered over $110,000,000 in fraud. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We the people simply work too hard and pay too much in taxes to allow this to happen. They must be held accountable.”

He has since continued his online attacks on Walz, calling the governor an “American Pirate.”

“Tim is on the clock,” he wrote. “He will either resign and flee to avoid accountability or be dumb enough to continue his campaign for reelection.”

Shirley’s video is making its rounds online. Elon Musk, who has been vocal in condemning Walz, shared it to his X with the caption “Prosecute @GovTimWalz.” Walz has also attacked Musk for his involvement in politics, saying he “skipped like a dips**t” at one of President Donald Trump’s rallies.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), who serves as the House majority whip, also demanded answers from Walz on the viral video.

“4 million dollars of hard earned tax dollars going to an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly,” Emmer wrote on X. “Care to explain this one, @TimWalz?”