‘I Dismantled Him!’ Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap After Michael Douglas Called Him Out for Embarrassing Son On CNN Panel

CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings offered a cheeky solution to smooth things over with actress Catherine Zeta-Jones after eviscerating her son during a debate on the recent government shutdown.

Dylan Douglas, 25, son of Zeta-Jones and actor Michael Douglas, found he bit off more than he could chew when debating politics with Jennings on CNN.

The superstar couple were reportedly “furious” that Jennings demolished their nepo baby’s Democratic arguments.

Jennings discussed the lop-sided debate on a podcast with Megan McCain, who described herself as “the queen of nepo babies” due to her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

McCain told Jennings she thought Dylan “should not have been booked on a show with you because it’s like bringing a knife to a gun fight, quite frankly,” adding that the whole exchange made her “so uncomfortable.”

“I have been put on TV way too early as a nepo baby,” McCain said. “And of all people, Paul Begala schooled the living shit out of me on the one and only time I went on Bill Maher! I have been Dylan Douglas. But what didn’t happen is, my parents didn’t have a meltdown. My dad was like, ‘Buck up and move on.'”

“Well, I was surprised,” Jennings said. “I’m more than willing to apologize personally to Catherine Zeta-Jones over a nice seafood dinner if she wants to do it,” he joked.

“Actually, I have to say, Dylan was really nice off the air. I think he was honored to be there.”

Jennings continued:

We had what is relatively a normal exchange. He made his Democratic talking points. I dismantled him. Not an uncommon thing to happen on CNN. I was as surprised as you are to see that his parents were upset about it. But I think that what happens with some of these folks is that they exist in a very tight little bubble. They never really talk to Republicans or conservatives. They don’t really get outside of their bubble where people tell them how smart and good-looking they are. And then they wind up on television with someone of a different persuasion, and it’s surprising to them.

Jennings added, “I hope Dylan comes back. I’m sure he’ll get better at it.”