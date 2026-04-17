‘I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY’: Trump Claims ‘USELESS’ NATO Called to Offer Help Once ‘Hormuz Strait Situation’ Was Over

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that NATO called him to offer help with the Strait of Hormuz — once the closure “situation” was over.

Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open” to all commercial vessels on Friday after Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire agreement.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT”

Trump has raged at NATO nations for failing to answer his call to help oil tankers move through the strait. He has threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the organization altogether, repeating his assertion that it’s nothing but a “paper tiger” run by “cowards.”

Earlier this month, NATO chief Mark Rutte told a forum in Washington, D.C., “When it came time to provide the logistical and [other] support the United States needed in Iran, some allies were a bit slow, to say the least. In fairness, they were also a bit surprised.”

The nations argued that they weren’t forewarned of the U.S. campaign against Iran and had to “scramble” to get caught up.

“Each country is now looking for what they can do to make sure the strait remains open,” Rutte added.

Trump has singled out British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in particular, who cited possible international law violations when blocking Trump’s request for U.S. planes to use U.K. bases for strikes on Iran.

After Iran struck back in March, Starmer reversed course and allowed the U.S. to use the Royal Air Force base at Fairford for “defensive” strikes.

But Trump rejected Starmer’s offer to send two aircraft carriers to the Gulf, writing at the time on Truth Social, “That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

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