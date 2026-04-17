CNN’s Scott Jennings Hits Hegseth’s Trump-as-Jesus Rant Attacking Press: ‘It’s Over the Top’

CNN GOP analyst Scott Jennings criticized Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s rant that compared the “Trump-hating press” to a group of villains from the Bible — placing President Donald Trump in the role of Jesus in the parable — as “over the top.”

In his opening remarks at a briefing this week, Hegseth repeatedly compared the Pharisees and their treatment of Jesus with the “Trump-hating” media’s treatment of Trump.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins hosted Jennings and Ashley Etienne to discuss the Iran War, and Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo XIV.

When Collins told Jennings she had been getting surprised reactions to Hegseth’s rant, Jennings called it “over the top” but said he agreed with some of Hegseth’s general sentiment:

SCOTT JENNINGS: There is a — there is a CBS News poll out. Catholics who go to church every week give the President a 58 percent approval rating right now. So, the Catholic Church is a– KAITLAN COLLINS: Was that taken before or after he got in a fight with the Pope? SCOTT JENNINGS: Well, I mean, it’s April 8 through the 10th, so it’s happening during the war, which is what the fight is about. COLLINS: Then it’s before his argument with the Pope as well– ETIENNE: Right. JENNINGS: OK. Well, look, my point is this. The Catholic Church and Christianity at large is a broad spectrum of people. I mean, you had your boss, Joe Biden, in the White House. I mean, he believed in abortion, believed in gay marriage, not doctrine Catholic teachings either. So, there’s a broad spectrum of political views among people who are practicing Christians and practicing Catholics. There’s nothing unusual about that. But ultimately, you looked at the President of the United States to act in the best interest of the nation. And sometimes, they pray to God for support and help with military battles. COLLINS: Yes. JENNINGS: Sometimes, they’re in agreement with religious leaders, and sometimes they aren’t. But we have a secular government for a reason. We’re not a theocracy. COLLINS: Scott, what is your take? I mean, because I did hear from people at the White House today, after Secretary Hegseth’s press conference. I mean, he spends a good deal of time, attacking the press. I mean, I don’t think that’s surprising. But comparing the press to Pharisees today? JENNINGS: Yes, look, my personal advice and view is, it’s over the top. It’s unnecessary. I tend to agree with him that there are a lot of people in the press and on the American Left who are appear to be rooting for bad outcomes. I don’t disagree with him. He doesn’t need to cast it in these terms, in my view, he doesn’t need to be over the top about it. And I also think the American military’s performance speaks for itself. It’s been nothing short of brilliant.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

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