JUST IN: Trump Celebrates as Strait of Hormuz ‘READY FOR FULL PASSAGE’

President Donald Trump took to social media to celebrate after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” after Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire agreement.

The opening of the strait was announced in a social media post by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who said: “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

Moments later, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to celebrate the opening, calling the critical oil pipeline “the Strait of Iran.”

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE,” Trump posted in all caps. “THANK YOU!”

Following up minutes later, Trump kept his caps lock on as he announced America’s naval blockade in the strait “WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE.”

THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE. THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Oil prices fell by over 10 percent on the news, while stocks spiked, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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