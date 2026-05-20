‘Wow!’ Fox Hosts Chuckle Over Astronomical Cost in Race to Oust Thomas Massie

Fox News’ Jesse Watters and Bill Hemmer couldn’t help but crack up about the astronomical number dropped on a primary race that ultimately saw Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) lose his reelection bid after serving for seven terms.

On Fox News on Tuesday, Hemmer joined Watters to break down the primary races of the night, including The Associated Press being first to call a race in favor of Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who had the backing of President Donald Trump, against Massie.

The race was first called with approximately 75% of the vote in and Gallrein holding about a 10-point lead.

Massie and Trump have been in a growing feud with Massie taking issue with Trump on multiple issues, including the release of files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Massie chalked up the massive amount thrown into his primary race partly to pro-Israel lobbyists dissatisfied with his criticism of the country’s government.

“That was an expensive House race,” a laughing Watters told Hemmer after hearing news of Massie’s defeat.

“$33 million! Primary!” a shocked Hemmer responded.

Check out the exchange below:

BILL HEMMER: So, Gallrein now goes to the general, a district, by the way, that went for Donald Trump by 75% of the vote against Kamala Harris in [2024]. This is Trump country, Congressional District 4, and Ed Gallrein in all likelihood will go to the House of Representatives come November. And what is another victory after a presidential endorsement tonight, Jesse? JESSE WATTERS: Alright, that’s pretty big news. That was an expensive House race. HEMMER: $33 million! Primary! WATTERS: What’s $33 million? HEMMER: A primary race, right?! For the House at $33 million. WATTERS: Wow! HEMMER: The most expensive we’ve ever seen. WATTERS: And Texas is gonna get pricey too. HEMMER: Yes, it will, on the Senate side. WATTERS: Open up your wallets, you donors.

Watch above via Fox News.

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